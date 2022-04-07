Manziel back again to take part in Legends Game during Aggie spring game

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Nearly 40 former Texas A&M football student-athletes and coaches will return to Kyle Field on April 9 to participate in the Texas A&M Lettermen's Association's 2022 Aggie Legends Flag Football Game presented by the City of Bryan.
The Legends Game will take place at halftime of the 2022 Maroon & White Game presented by St. Joseph Health.
Johnny Manziel, the 2012 Heisman Trophy winner, will serve as all-time quarterback for the game. Tank Marshall will be the game’s honorary coach
Team Pickard, the White squad, will be coached by Mike Evans with Ryan Swope and Dat Nguyen serving as assistant coaches. The Maroon team will feature Aggie greats Rocky Bernard, Rod Bernstine, Red Bryant, Matt Bumgardner, Robert Jackson, Johnny Jolly, Jorvorskie Lane, Brandon Leone, Christine Michael, Brandon Mitchell, Keith Mitchell, Spencer Nealy, Sean Porter, Greg Schorp and Tanner Schorp.
Team Crow, the Maroon team, will be coached by Cullen Gillaspia with Tony Jerod-Eddie and Cyrus Gray serving as assistant coaches. The White squad will feature Aggie greats Warren Barhorst, Justin Bass, Dave Coolidge, Blake Kendrick, Nick LaMantia, Ike Liles, Thomas Little, Matt Moore, Ryan O’Bryant, Cole Reinarz and Scott Slater.
Honorary Coach
Tank Marshall
TEAM PICKARD – WHITE
Head Coach – Mike Evans
Assistant Coaches – Ryan Swope & Dat Nguyen
Players:
Johnny Manziel – All Time QB
Rocky Bernard
Rod Bernstine
Red Bryant
Matt Bumgardner
Robert Jackson
Johnny Jolly
Jorvorskie Lane
Brandon Leone
Christine Michael
Brandon Mitchell
Keith Mitchell
Spencer Nealy
Sean Porter
Greg Schorp
Tanner Schorp
TEAM CROW – MAROON
Head Coach – Cullen Gillaspia
Assistant Coaches – Tony Jerod-Eddie & Cyrus Gray
Players:
Johnny Manziel – All Time QB
Warren Barhorst
Justin Bass
Dave Coolidge
Blake Kendrick
Nick LaMantia
Ike Liles
Thomas Little
Matt Moore
Ryan O’Bryant
Cole Reinarz
Scott Slater