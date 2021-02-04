Manziel set to play all-time quarterback in Legends Flag Football game

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Nearly 40 former Texas A&M football student-athletes and coaches will return to Kyle Field on April 24 to participate in the Texas A&M Lettermen’s Association’s 2021 Aggie Legends Flag Football Game presented by the City of Bryan.
The Legends Game will take place at halftime of the 2021 Maroon & White Game presented by St. Joseph Health.
Johnny Manziel, the 2012 Heisman Trophy winner, will serve as all-time quarterback for the game.
Team Pickard, the Maroon squad, will be coached by Jackie Sherrill with Kevin Smith serving as coordinator. The Maroon team will feature Aggie greats Chet Brooks, Domingo Bryant, Mark Dennard, Jeff Fuller Jr., Christine Michael, Uzoma Nwachukwu, Carl Roaches, Pat Thomas and Aaron Wallace. A host of current NFL players will be on the Maroon sideline as honorary coaches including Tyrel Dodson, Otaro Alaka, Deshazor Everett, Josh Lambo, Daylon Mack, Kendrick Rogers, Ricky Seals-Jones and Trayveon Williams.
Team Crow, the White team, will be coached by Bubba Bean with Dante Hall serving as coordinator. The White squad will feature Aggie greats Phil Bennett, Ray Childress, Sammy Davis, Eric England, Geoff Hangartner, Edd Hargett, Bethel Johnson, Sirr Parker and Floyd Raven. Team Crow’s honorary coaches are Germain Ifedi, Kingsley Keke, Kevin Matthews, Mike Matthews, Jake Matthews, Von Miller, Damontre Moore and Cedric Ogbuehi.
TEAM PICKARD – MAROON
Head Coach – Jackie Sherrill
Coordinator – Kevin Smith ‘92
Players:
Johnny Manziel ’16 – All Time QB
Chet Brooks ‘88
Domingo Bryant ‘86
Mark Dennard ‘78
Jeff Fuller Jr. ‘12
Christine Michael ‘13
Uzoma Nwachukwu ‘13
Carl Roaches ‘76
Pat Thomas ‘76
Aaron Wallace ‘90
Honorary Coaches:
Tyrel Dodson ‘19, Buffalo Bills
Otaro Alaka ‘18, Baltimore Ravens
Deshazor Everett ‘14, Washington FB Team
Josh Lambo ‘15, Jacksonville Jaguars
Daylon Mack ‘19, Arizona Cardinals
Kendrick Rogers ‘20, Dallas Cowboys
Ricky Seals-Jones ‘18, Kansas City Chiefs
Trayveon Williams ‘19, Cincinnati Bengals
TEAM CROW – WHITE
Head Coach – Bubba Bean ‘76
Coordinator – Dante Hall ‘00
Players:
Johnny Manziel ‘16 – All Time QB
Phil Bennett ‘78
Ray Childress ‘85
Sammy Davis ‘03
Eric England ‘93
Geoff Hangartner ‘04
Edd Hargett ‘69
Bethel Johnson ‘02
Sirr Parker ‘98
Floyd Raven ‘15
Honorary Coaches:
Germain Ifedi ‘16, Chicago Bears
Kingsley Keke ‘18, Green Bay Packers
Kevin Matthews ‘09
Mike Matthews ‘15
Jake Matthews ’13, Atlanta Falcons
Von Miller ‘11, Denver Broncos
Damontre Moore ‘13, Seattle Seahawks
Cedric Ogbuehi ‘14, Seattle Seahawks