Texas A&M edged out the Georgia Bulldogs, 81-79, Tuesday night at Stegeman Coliseum.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M edged out the Georgia Bulldogs, 81-79, Tuesday night at Stegeman Coliseum.

· Texas A&M is 1-0 in conference play for the first time since the 2015-16 season and won its first SEC road opener since joining the conference in 2012-13.

· The Aggies’ 12-2 start is the best since 2015-16 when A&M opened the campaign with a 17-2 ledger.

· The Maroon & White have won six out the last seven meetings against Georgia, and hold a 6-5 advantage in series annals.

TEAM NOTES

· The Maroon & White outrebounded Georgia, 31-28. A&M is 8-0 when it wins the rebounding battle.

· A&M forced 16 turnovers and scored 25 points off those turnovers to Georgia’s 12 points on 14 turnovers.

· The Aggies used the starting lineup of Henry Coleman III, Andre Gordon, Ethan Henderson, Tyrece Radford and Marcus Williams for the second time this season (2-0).

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

· Henry Coleman III led the Aggies with 23 points, marking the second time this season he has scored 20-or-more points. Coleman III hauled in a team-high seven rebounds,

· Marcus Williams dropped 18 points, including the game-winning 3-pointer with 1.2 seconds left. The game was the 31st of his career with at least 10 points. The Dickinson, Texas, native dished out a team-high five assists, his fifth game with 5-or-more assists this season.

· Aaron Cash tied for the team lead in rebounds with seven. In the last three games, Cash is averaging a team-best 7.7 rebounds per game.

· Ethan Henderson recorded a season-high three blocks. The Little Rock, Arkansas, native leads the team with eight on the year.

UP NEXT