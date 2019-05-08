BRYAN, Texas —

Maroon Out announced it will expand the Maroon Out tradition from a single game to a season-long celebration. The student-led Texas A&M University organization also released its 2019 t-shirt design.

The 22nd incarnation of the Maroon Out t-shirt features the iconic Kyle Field and beginning this season, the t-shirt will give Aggies access to several events including the Maroon Out Tailgate and exclusive pop-up events.

The shirts will be available in-stores at The Warehouse at C.C. Creations, Barnes & Noble Bookstore at Texas A&M and Aggieland Outfitters. Shirts are also available online through The Warehouse at C.C. Creations.

Aggies established the Maroon Out tradition in 1998 to support the Texas A&M football team, then underdogs, in a game against Nebraska, which was ranked second in the nation at the time.

Proceeds will help pay for class gifts and fund the Maroon Out scholarship endowment. Maroon Out also helps raise money for class-specific Aggie traditions like the Aggie Rings for Veterans Fund, Ring Dance, Elephant Walk, Junior E-Walk, Pull Out Day and Fish Fest.

