Why Texas A&M's new QB looks familiar? Meet Max Johnson

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Wondering why the new quarterback for Texas A&M looks familiar in more ways than one? That’s because Max Johnson is a transfer from Southeastern Conference divisional rival LSU and the son of a former Super Bowl-winning quarterback.

After the 2021 season and a coaching change at LSU, Johnson announced he was entering the transfer portal and eventually decided on joining the Aggies on Dec. 17. He joined an A&M QB room that also included Haynes King, who missed most of the 2021 season after breaking his leg in the second game against Colorado, and Connor Weigman, a five-star freshman recruit from Cypress.

Johnson is expected to get his first start as an Aggie against Miami at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday night, according to multiple reports.

Max Johnson stats

Johnson is a junior quarterback who transferred from LSU after starting all 12 games for the Tigers in 2021 for his sophomore year. He finished the season passing for 2,825 yards with 27 TD passes. That includes going 22 of 33 for 319 yards with a game-winning touchdown pass against the Aggies at Kyle Field.

As a sophomore at LSU, Johnson appeared in six games and started two. He threw for 1,069 yards, eight touchdowns, and one interception. He also added 119 rushing yards and two TDs. He was named SEC Offensive Player of the Week for the win over No. 6 Florida in Gainsville in his first career start.

Johnson was recruited to LSU as one of the nation’s top prep QBs. He was a four-star pro-style quarterback out of Watkinsville, Georgia. He led Oconee County High School to the Georgia 4A title game.

Who is Max Johnson’s brother?

Who is Max Johnson's dad?

Football and sports are definitely in the genes in the Johnson family. Their dad, Brad Johnson, spent some time in the Lone Star State as a backup QB to Tony Romo for the Dallas Cowboys from 2007 to 2008.

Before spending time with the Cowboys, Brad Johnson made a name for himself as a starting QB for the Minnesota Vikings and Dallas rival Washington. However, his most notable accomplishment came when he led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to their first-ever Super Bowl win in 2002.

Brad Johnson played college ball at Florida State before heading to the NFL for a 17-year career.

Max Johnson’s mom, Nikki, was also a standout college athlete who played volleyball for South Florida. There she set a school record for kills (1,726), digs (1,462), and hitting percentage (.303) during her career, according to her son’s bio.

Max Johnson’s uncle is former Georgia head coach Mark Richt. He now serves as an analyst for the ACC Network and ESPN.