McCain Signs with Kansas City NWSL

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M standout Addie McCain signed a two-year contract with Kansas City NWSL, the professional club announced Tuesday.



McCain was selected by Kansas City in the second round of January’s National Women’s Soccer League Draft with the 17th overall pick



The Wylie, Texas, native is coming off a stellar 2020 fall in which she earned SEC Midfielder of the Year distinction. She keyed a fall campaign that resulted in an 8-2-0 mark and a share of the school's third SEC regular-season title.



McCain shined in a star-studded Texas A&M midfield this season, sharing the Aggies' lead with five goals and ranking second with 12 points. She picked up her second All-SEC honor, adding to last year's second-team plaque. The four-year starter in the midfield has 48 career points on 16 goals and 16 assists.



The 2021 NWSL campaign kicks off with a league cup tournament from April 9 to May 8. The regular-season schedule begins May 15.