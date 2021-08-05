McCollum, Kay named to Buck Buchanan Award watch list

HUNTSVILLE, Texas — Sam Houston defensive lineman Jahari Kay and cornerback Zyon McCollum were each named to the Buck Buchanan Award watch list on Thursday, per a release from Stats Perform.



The award is given out to the top defensive player in the FCS each season. Kay was a finalist for the award during the 2020-21 season, while this is the first time for McCollum to land on the watch list.



Only three schools – Sam Houston, Richmond and Jacksonville State – had multiple players named to the list. Each player would be looking to become the first Bearkat in program history to earn the award.



More players can join the list during the regular season, and a national media panel will select the winner following it. Dexter Coakley won the inaugural Buchanan in 1995 and repeated a year later, but there hasn't been a 2-time recipient since, although past winners Rashean Mathis, Jared Allen and Arthur Moats joined Coakley with excellent NFL careers.



Southern's Jordan Lewis won the award for the 2020-21 season and is back this year for the Jaguars after ranking at the top of the FCS in both sack and tackles for loss last season.



Also, this season, Stats Perform will present the Buck Buchanan Award (FCS defensive player of the year), Jerry Rice Award (FCS freshman of the year), Eddie Robinson (FCS coach of the year) and Doris Robinson Scholar-Athlete of the Year.



WALTER PAYTON AWARD WATCH LIST

DEFENSIVE LINEMEN

Jared Brinkman - Northern Iowa (2020-21 finalist)

Isaiah Chambers - McNeese (2020-21 finalist)

DJ Coleman - Jacksonville State

Mike Greene - James Madison (2020-21 finalist)

Malik Hamm - Lafayette

Jahari Kay - Sam Houston (2020-21 finalist)

Jordan Lewis - Southern (2020-21 recipient)

Shaundre Mims - Charleston Southern

Kobie Turner – Richmond



LINEBACKERS

Troy Andersen - Montana State

Logan Backhaus - South Dakota State

Ryan Greenhagen - Fordham (2020-21 finalist)

Willie Eubanks III - The Citadel (2019 finalist)

Tre Jones - Central Connecticut State

James Kaczor - North Dakota State

La'akea Kaho'ohanohano-Davis - Southern Utah (2020-21 finalist)

Titus Leo - Wagner (2020-21 finalist)

Jace Lewis - Montana

Forrest Rhyne - Villanova

Stone Snyder - VMI (2020-21 finalist)

Jeremiah Tyler - Princeton

Tre Walker - Idaho (2020-21 finalist)

Tristan Wheeler - Richmond (2020-21 finalist)



DEFENSIVE BACKS

Anthony Adams - Portland State (2019 finalist)

Markquese Bell - Florida A&M

Qua Brown - Southern Illinois

Anthony Budd - Monmouth

Decobie Durant - South Carolina State

Brandon Easterling - Dayton (2019 finalist)

Chris Edmonds - Samford (2020-21 finalist)

Marcis Floyd - Murray State

Nicario Harper - Jacksonville State (2020-21 finalist)

Kordell Jackson - Austin Peay (2019 and 2020-21 finalist)

Ferlando Jordan - Southeastern Louisiana

Zyon McCollum - Sam Houston