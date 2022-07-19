Menefee selected by Reds in final round of MLB Draft

Menefee has pitched in 81 games during his Texas A&M career, eighth on the Aggies’ all-time list.

LOS ANGELES — The Cincinnati Reds selected Joseph Menefee as the 2022 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft wrapped up Tuesday.

The Reds selected Menefee in the 20th round, giving the Aggies three players chosen in the 2022 MLB Draft. Texas A&M is the only school in the nation to have three or more players picked in every MLB Draft since 2001. The 22-year string is three years longer than the next-closest active run, 18 years by Vanderbilt.

Menefee has pitched in 81 games during his Texas A&M career, eighth on the Aggies’ all-time list. He owns a 13-6 record with three saves, a 4.36 ERA and 193 strikeouts in 126.0 innings. As the 2022 campaign came to a close, Menefee led all active players with over 100 innings on the mound in strikeouts per nine innings (13.79).

The southpaw posted a 6-2 record with two saves and 87 strikeouts in 53.0 innings for the Maroon & White during the 2022 College World Series run. Menefee earned a save in Texas A&M’s CWS victory over Notre Dame. Closing out the regular-season, he recorded a string of five consecutive bullpen wins in a four-week span as the Aggies claimed the series against Vanderbilt, South Carolina, Mississippi State and Ole Miss to win the SEC Western Division crown.

Micah Dallas and Dylan Rock were both selected in the eighth round, by the Oakland Athletics and Toronto Blue Jays, respectively.