High School Football Preview: Milano Eagles

After an injury plagued 2019 season, the Eagles are primed to make a run in 2020

MILANO, Texas — Football is a "what have you done for me recently" sport, and that's a good thing for the Milano Eagles.

After an injury plagued 2019 season, the Eagles are healthy and ready to make a push in District 13-2A DII.

Milano may have went 1-9 in 2019, but starting quarterback Ethan Knight went down early in the year with an injury. He's fully recovered and good to go in 2020. He'll have plenty of weapons to get the ball too as well, including wide receiver Drew Demeritt.

On defense, the Eagles return three productive linebackers to lead that unit.

Overall, Chad Lagrone's team returns eight starters on both sides of the ball, and that experience gives them confidence moving forward.

"We don't really talk about last year much, we try to just move on," Lagrone says. "If we make it about improving each day, as we improve we get better and that's the main goal."

Senior linebacker and running back Jeremy Reyes wants to run the ball more often this season.

"We run the ball and if we stop them, well be fine," he says.