Miller & McNeilly Enter Transfer Portal

Miller led the Aggies in scoring and rebounding last season

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M basketball players Emmanuel Miller and Cashius McNeilly have officially entered the transfer portal.

Texas A&M confirmed the news Friday morning.

Miller led the team in scoring and rebounding as a sophomore this past season. McNeilly redshirted his freshman year due to injury and sat out this past season because of Covid-19 concerns, but was a 4-star prospect coming out of high school and was widely regarded as the best shooting in the program.

These are the latest two hits to Buzz Williams' roster. Earlier this offseason, Savion Flagg, JJ Chandler & Kevin Marfo announced they'd use their extra year of eligibility elsewhere. Flagg signed with Sam Houston.

Jonathan Aku also decided to enter the transfer portal.