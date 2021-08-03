Miller Named SEC Player of the Week

For the week, he averaged 23.5 points, 11.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.5 steals against Mississippi State and No. 12 Arkansas.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M men’s basketball sophomore Emanuel Miller was dubbed the SEC Player of the Week after recording a pair of double-doubles with at least 20 points last week, the Southeastern Conference announced Monday.

For the week, he averaged 23.5 points, 11.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.5 steals against Mississippi State and No. 12 Arkansas.

Against the Bulldogs, the Scarborough, Ontario, native scored 24 points and hauled in a season-high 13 rebounds. Miller was 9-17 (.529) from the field and a perfect 6-of-6 from the free-throw line, and added two steals.

In Fayetteville, he registered his sixth double-double of the season with 23 points and 10 rebounds. Nineteen of his 23 points came in the second half as he helped the Aggies push Arkansas to the brink. Miller dished out a team-high four assists, which matched his career high. At the charity stripe, he was 7-for-7, pushing his consecutive free throw makes to 18, dating back to the Ole Miss game on Jan. 23.

Miller and the Aggies begin the SEC Tournament in Nashville, Tennessee, on Wednesday with a 6 p.m. matchup against Vanderbilt on SEC Network.

Texas A&M forward Emanuel Miller, a 6-foot-7, 208-pound sophomore from Scarborough, Ontario, averaged 23.5 points, 11.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.5 steals against Mississippi State and No. 12 Arkansas. He had 24 points on 52.9 percent (9-of-17) shooting to go with 13 rebounds against Mississippi State. Miller then registered his sixth double-double on the season with 23 points and 10 rebounds against Arkansas. It was also his fifth double-double with at least 20 points this season. He was a perfect 13-for-13 in free throw attempts on the week. week.

SEC co-Freshmen of the Week - Arkansas guard Moses Moody and LSU guard Cameron Thomas were named co-Freshmen of the Week. Moody, a 6-foot-6, 205-pound freshman from Little Rock, Ark., averaged 28.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, two assists and a steal in wins over South Carolina and Texas A&M. Moody tied his season best with 28 points in both wins while shooting 63.3 percent (19-of-30) from the field and 52.9 percent (9-of-17) from 3-point range.