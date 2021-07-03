Miller Rings Up 15 Aggies as Texas A&M Takes Down New Mexico State

Miller (2-0) earned the win, logging career highs in innings pitched (7.0), pitches thrown (107) and strikeouts (15).

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M pitchers Bryce Miller and Chandler Jozwiak combined to strike out 21 batters in a 5-0 victory over the New Mexico State Aggies Saturday afternoon on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park.

With the performance, the Lone Star Aggies came one strikeout short of the single-game team record set last season against Army West Point. The duo did not walk or hit a batter in the game and they scattered five hits in the shutout. The tally was the most times a New Mexico State team has struck out in a game.

Miller (2-0) earned the win, logging career highs in innings pitched (7.0), pitches thrown (107) and strikeouts (15). The 15 strikeouts was the most by an Aggie since Casey Fossum K’ed the same number against Baylor in 1998. Jozwiak closed out the final two frames, scattering one hit while recording all six outs via strikeout.

It was Texas A&M’s 11th double-digit strikeout performance in 12 games. The duo held the New Mexico State bats to 0-for-8 with runners on and 0-for-3 with runners in scoring position.

Texas A&M had themselves a pitcher’s duel early, with Miller dealing, it left space for the offense to break open the game. The Maroon & White took the early lead after scoring one run in the home half of the second. Goose eggs filled the board until a four-run seventh when Ty Coleman delivered the big blow with a lined two-RBI single up the middle.

Offensively, Will Frizzell had himself a day, going 5-for-5 with one run and one double. Ty Coleman was 2-for-4 at the plate with two runs and two RBI, while Trevor Werner added two hits of his own with one RBI and one walk.

The Lone Star Aggies improved to 8-4, while the Zia Aggies drop to 1-5.



TOP PLAYERS

Will Frizzell – 5-for-5, 1 R, 1 2B

Ty Coleman – 2-for-4, 2 R, 2 RBI

Bryce Miller – 7.0 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 15 K

Chandler Jozwiak – 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 6 K

SCORING SUMMARY

B2 | Ty Colman lined a one-out single to leftfield and advanced to second on a Trevor Werner single through the left side. Mikey Hoehner loaded up the bags with Ags after shooting a towering fly ball to rightfield. Kalae Harrison brought across one run on a five-pitch base on balls. A&M 1, NMSU 0.

B7 | Ray Alejo drew a leadoff walk and moved oto third on a Will Frizzell single through the right side. Alejo scored on a wild pitch. Rody Barker drew a one-out walk and moved in scoring position on a wild pitch. With two outs, Coleman lined a single up the middle, scoring two. Coleman advanced to second on a wild pitch, before coming in to score on a scorched single through the left side by Trevor Werner. A&M 5, NMSU 0.



UP NEXT

The Texas A&M Aggies looks to sweep the series Sunday against the New Mexico State Aggies with first pitch scheduled for 1:02 p.m.

TEXAS A&M QUOTES

Head Coach Rob Childress

On Will Frizzell’s hitting success…

“Well, Will is a hitter first and foremost. He's a power guy second, and he commands the strike zone extremely well. He knows what his strengths are as a hitter, and he's able to take the pitches that aren't his strength, I'll be at strikes, and get himself in a position where he can attack his strengths. That's the thing that I've seen during his time here is just his maturity as a hitter. Not only does he have power, but he's got great bat command of the strike zone.”

Junior INF Ty Coleman

On his two-RBI single in the seventh…