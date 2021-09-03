Miller Tabbed a Collegiate Baseball National Player of the Week

The Aggie right-hander also earned SEC Pitcher of the Week recognition Monday.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M’s Bryce Miller picked up recognition as one of Collegiate Baseball’s National Players of the Week, the publication announced Monday.

Miller was one of 12 players recognized by Collegiate Baseball for their performances last week. The Aggie right-hander also earned SEC Pitcher of the Week recognition Monday.

Miller was honored for Saturday’s epic performance in a 5-0 victory over New Mexico State. The northpaw put the Zia Aggies’ offense in a wood chipper, recording a career-high 15 strikeouts in 7.0 innings. He didn’t issue a walk and scattered four hits in the effort. The 15 strikeouts was the most by an Aggie since 1998 when Casey Fossum recorded an identical tally against Baylor. Miller logged four frames with three strikeouts, including two 3-up-3-down frames.



The New Braunfels, Texas, native combined with Chandler Jozwiak to record 21 strikeouts on the afternoon, coming one shy of the school record set last season against Army West Point.

On the season, Miller is 2-0 with a 2.30 ERA, .164 opponent batting average in his three starts. He leads the team with 27 strikes and owns a 0.96 WHIP. In his last two starts, he has weaved 12.0 scoreless innings, scattering five hits and three walks while striking out 27.

Miller returns to the mound Saturday when Texas A&M hosts the Samford Bulldogs in the second game of the weekend series.