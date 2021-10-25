Minter and Raley Headed to World Series

Texas A&M and Arkansas are the only two NCAA squads to have multiple representatives at the World Series.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M baseball will have a representative in the winning locker room when 2021 World Series trophy is hoisted, as both the Atlanta Braves and Houston Astros boast an Aggie in their bullpen.

A.J. Minter of the Braves and Brooks Raley of the Astros are making their first World Series appearances this season. The best-of-seven World Series is set to begin at Minute Maid Park in Houston on Tuesday.

Texas A&M and Arkansas are the only two NCAA squads to have multiple representatives at the World Series.

Minter has not yielded a run in 7.1 innings of relief work this postseason, striking out eight while scattering two hits and two walks in five appearances. The southpaw pitched in 61 games out of the bullpen during the Braves’ AL East pennant drive. Minter registered a 3-6 record with a 3.78 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 52.1 innings during the regular season. His five-year mark stands at 11-15 with 20 saves, a 3.71 ERA and 211 strikeouts in 179.2 innings.

Raley has worked in four playoff games this season, including pitching in two AL Championship series wins. The left-hander pitched in 58 games out of the bullpen in his first full season with the Astros. Raley posted a 2-3 record with two saves, a 4.78 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 49.0 innings. His four-year MLB total stands at 3-6 with three saves, a 5.62 ERA and 122 strikeouts in 107.1 innings.



The duo joins nine former Texas A&M players to play in the World Series, including Ross Stripling, Tyler Naquin, Michael Wacha, Chuck Knoblauch, Mark Thurmond, Doug Rau, Davey Johnson, Wally Moon and Rip Collins. Three Aggies have won a combined nine World Series titles, including Knoblauch (four), Johnson (three) and Moon (two).



Stripling is the most recent Aggie to appear in the World Series, not yielding a run in three outings for the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2017.