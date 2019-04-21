COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M Softball suffered a 4-0 loss at Missouri in the series finale Saturday at Missouri Softball Stadium.

The Tigers (27-18, 10-8 SEC) took a 3-0 lead in the first taking advantage of an error in right field and a two-run homer from Kim Wert. Missouri added to its lead in the fifth as Regan Nash, who reached on a dropped third strike, scored on a Jazmyn Rollin single to center.

Texas A&M (25-21, 3-15 SEC) outhit Missouri, 6-4, and was led offensively by Riley Sartain as the senior went 1-for-1 with two walks and Kayla Garcia, who went 2-for-3.

The Aggies were ultimately doomed by 10 runners left on base, including three in the second inning when the Maroon & White loaded the bases with two outs, but couldn't push a run across.

Kendall Potts was saddled with the loss as the junior allowed three runs on three hits with a walk and two strikeouts. Payton McBride threw two innings of relief and gave up a run and a hit with two strikeouts.

KEY INNINGS

B1 | Missouri scored three runs in the first frame on an error in right field and a two-run homer to right from Kim Wert. MU 3, A&M 0

B5 | Regan Nash reached on a wild pitch after striking out with two outs and later scored on a Jazmyn Rollin single to center. MU 4, A&M 0