World Series will be played at new Rangers' Globe Life Field

NEW YORK (AP) - The World Series will be played entirely at the Texas Rangers’ new ballpark in Arlington, Texas, and Major League Baseball hopes fans can attend. The Division Series, League Championship Series and World Series all will be part of a bubble designed to minimize exposure to the coronavirus, which limited the regular season to a 60-game schedule for each club and caused 45 postponements. This will be the first World Series played entirely at one site since 1944.