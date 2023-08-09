Astros GM Dana Brown: 'Kyle Tucker will be a Houston Astro'

A day after Tucker hit a game-winning grand slam, the team's GM talked about keeping him in Houston.

HOUSTON — Astros slugging right fielder Kyle Tucker hit a ninth-inning grand slam Tuesday night to lift Houston to a 7-6 win over Baltimore.

That made for a great night for Astros fans. They got more good news on Wednesday.

That's when Astros General Manager Dana Brown talked about Tucker and locking him up long-term during his regular sports radio show on Sports Radio 790.

“Let's say this. Kyle Tucker will be a Houston Astro for his career," Brown said. "I think he really wants to stay here. I think we'll get something done.”

Tucker is making $5 million this year. You can bet that number will go way up with a new contract.

He's batting .297 this season with 20 home runs and 82 RBI. Tucker has been with the Astros since 2018. He has a .279 average with 93 home runs and 338 RBIs.

By the way – Tucker wasn’t quite done after Tuesday’s heroics. His first at-bat on Wednesday – a two-run run home.