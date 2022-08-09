Houston Astros bussing in 500 residents for Uvalde Strong Day at Minute Maid Park

The team is bussing in 500 residents in on 10 buses from Uvalde for a unique gameday experience.

HOUSTON — The Houston Astros will welcome the community of Uvalde to Minute Maid Park for Uvalde Strong Day this Sunday.

The Astros will be giving away thousands of tickets to the game to Uvalde residents. Along with giving away tickets, the team is bussing in 500 residents in on 10 buses from Uvalde for a unique gameday experience.

The Astros said they are committed to helping with the healing of the community through the game of baseball.

The pregame ceremony and ceremonial first pitch will be part of Uvalde Strong Day as well.

During the game, fans can purchase Uvalde Strong T-shirts, with all proceeds going to Uvalde Strong efforts.

The team said the winner of the 50/50 raffle on Sunday will win $10,000, with the rest of the funds going to Uvalde Strong initiatives. All fans that purchase 50/50 raffles over $100 will receive a Uvalde Strong wristband.