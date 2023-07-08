Houston Astros honored at White House for 2022 World Series win

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — The Houston Astros were honored at the White House Monday for the teams' 2022 World Series championship.
It’s the second time Houston has been to the White House, with the first being March 2018 following their 2017 World Series win.
Monday was a scheduled day off for the 'Stros before opening a series in Baltimore.
There were about 110 people from the organization at the White House, including owner Jim Crane, team executives, players, coaches and other ancillary officials, to meet with President Joe Biden in the East Room. Of those, 36 were players and coaches who were on last year’s team, including retired catcher Jason Castro, according to the team's website. The Astros extended invitations to players who are currently on the team but weren’t on the team last year, but they declined.
The tradition of World Champion baseball teams visiting the White House and meeting with the President of the United States spans almost a century, as the 1924 Washington Senators are believed to have made the first World Series Championship visit to the White House.