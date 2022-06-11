Astros ace Justin Verlander named 2022 AL Comeback Player of the Year

The award comes after Verlander missed nearly two seasons due to Tommy John surgery only to also be awarded the 2022 American League Cy Young Award.

HOUSTON — Astros ace pitcher Justin Verlander has been named the 2022 American League Comeback Player of the Year, the team announced on Tuesday.

The award comes after Verlander missed nearly two seasons due to Tommy John surgery only to also be awarded the 2022 American League Cy Young Award.

According to the team, Verlander is now the first Astros player to take home the award.

The winner of the award is chosen in a vote between the 30 club beat reporters from MLB.com.

Verlander had an 18-4 record during the 2022 regular season with an ERA of 1.75 and WHIP of 0.83, according to the Astros. His 2022 ERA of 1.75 is the lowest posted by an Astros pitcher in a full season in team history.

Congrats to JV for being named the AL Comeback Player of the Year! pic.twitter.com/RL3hJqzmbM — Houston Astros (@astros) November 22, 2022

In his age-39 season and fresh off Tommy John surgery, Verlander was also named an All-Star and earned his first World Series win in Game 5 over the Phillies. What makes Verlander's 2022 season even more amazing is the fact that he didn't pitch at all during the 2021 season while he recovered from his elbow surgery.

Verlander's time in Houston has been nothing short of remarkable. In his five seasons in the Bayou City, he has a 61-19 record with a 2.26 ERA in 652 innings.