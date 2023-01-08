Justin Verlander to make 2023 Astros season debut this weekend

On Thursday, Verlander talked about rejoining the team he left just a few short months ago.

HOUSTON — The Houston Astros went to New York to take on the Yankees for a four-game series, and when the team got to the Bronx, a familiar face joined them. That familiar face – newly re-acquired starting pitcher Justin Verlander.

Verlander was dealt to the Astros for minor league outfielders Drew Gilbert and Ryan Clifford just hours before the trade deadline on Tuesday. He returns to the team with which he pitched in three World Series and won two of his three Cy Young Awards.

“It’s exciting,” he said while addressing the media Thursday. “Obviously, once the trade went through, I talked to a bunch of the guys on the phone and text messaged. It feels a little weird because it hasn’t been that long, so it feels like you don’t miss a beat and you’re right back in the locker room.”

Verlander joins the Astros as they edge closer to the AL West-leading Texas Rangers. Before Houston’s game against the Yankees Thursday, the Astros were one game back in the division.

While he’s excited about heading back to the Astros for another run at the title, he said it is a lot on the family.

“There’s the baseball lens and the family lens,” he said. “Even though we have a lot of familiarity in Houston and know the city and the fans and everything, we don’t have a place there anymore. And it’s just a lot on the family to get up and move in the middle of the season.”

Verlander left Houston for the New York Mets as a free agent after last season. He and fellow three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer anchored a rotation for a Mets team that had championship aspirations; aspirations that fell short of expectations.

Scherzer was dealt to the Texas Rangers days before the Verlander deal.

“I don't think anybody saw this coming,” Verlander said of the Mets’ disappointing season. “You know, you commit to a team and you commit to trying to win a championship there and that's your vision, right? You're all in and then a few months later, you know, you're back with the team you're with the last season.”

As of Thursday, the Mets were 50-58 and in fourth place in the NL East, 20 games behind the frontrunning Braves.

Verlander opened the season on the injured list and struggled upon his return. He's recently been back in top form, going 4-1 with a 1.49 ERA in his past seven starts. He's 6-5 with a 3.15 ERA in 16 starts overall this season, striking out 81 in 94 1/3 innings.

