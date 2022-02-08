MLB trade deadline: Astros make three deals

The 'Stros continued to fortify their roster ahead of Tuesday's MLB trade deadline.

HOUSTON — The Houston Astros weren't done building out their roster after just one move.

After acquiring Trey Mancini from the Baltimore Orioles, the Astros shored up their bullpen and catching positions with two more deals.

Prior to the Astros taking on the Boston Red Sox, the two teams completed a trade involving Sox catcher Christian Vazquez.

The 31-year-old catcher batted .282 with eight home runs and 42 RBIs prior to the deal.

In return, Houston sent back two 23-year-old minor league prospects, Wilyer Abreu and Enmanuel Valdez.

Early Tuesday morning, the Astros made another deal to lengthen their bullpen by acquiring former closer Will Smith from the Atlanta Braves.

Smith, 33, was acquired for fan favorite starting pitcher Jake Odorizzi, who's had a roller-coaster tenure with the 'Stros.

Odorizzi was 4-3 this season with a 3.75 ERA. He suffered a frightening injury back in May against Boston where he had to be stretchered off the field.

After being listed out for an indefinite period, Odorizzi made his return after a few weeks.

He finishes his Astros tenure with a 10-10 record, a 4.04 ERA and 137 strikeouts in 36 appearances.

Houston isn't done yet making trades. Following the moves, GM James Click said the team still has a few more items on its agenda prior to Tuesday's deadline.