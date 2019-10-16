Editor's note: The above video shows Astros fans have gotten their wish - Wednesday's game has been postponed.

HOUSTON — As expected bad weather is forcing a rain delay in New York for Wednesday's game between the Astros and Yankees.

The National Weather Service and The Weather Channel both project a 100-percent chance of rain for Wednesday evening, reported MLB.com.

Game 4 will be played Thursday at 7:08 p.m. Central time in New York.

Game 5 will be played Friday at 6:08 p.m. Central time in New York.

Game 6 will be played Saturday at 7:08 p.m. Central time in Houston. (if necessary)

Game 7 will be played Sunday at 6:38 p.m. Central time in Houston. (if necessary)

Astros Manager A.J. Hinch announced the starters for Thursday and Friday: Zack Greinke will start in Game 4 and Justin Verlander will start in Game 5.

Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reported Gerrit Cole could start Game 6 on short rest — if Game 6 is needed.

The rain delay means both teams will lose a travel day to come back to Houston for this weekend's games.

In Game 3 on Tuesday, Cole held the New York Yankees scoreless and Jose Altuve sparked Houston at the plate. The Astros locked down a 4-1 victory to take a 2-1 lead in the AL Championship Series.

Altuve and Josh Reddick homered early off Luis Severino, who labored into the fifth while keeping the Yankees close. But they never broke through against Cole, who went seven innings to win his 19th straight decision despite walking five batters for the second time in his career.

Cole pitched out of a bases-loaded jam in the first and stranded nine runners through five, improving to 3-0 with a 0.40 ERA in three outings this postseason. Poised to become a prized free agent this fall who could command more than $200 million, he's putting together a dominant run that's beginning to rival some of baseball's greatest October pitching performances.

The 29-year-old right-hander, unbeaten in 25 starts since his last loss on May 22, allowed four hits and struck out seven. That ended a streak of 11 consecutive games with double-digit strikeouts — the previous big league record was eight. Cole led the majors in strikeouts this season.

Game 4 in the best-of-seven playoff is scheduled for Wednesday night — but that could change. The gloomy weather forecast calls for a substantial storm with steady-to-heavy rain and wind all night in New York, potentially forcing a postponement that would likely alter pitching plans for both teams.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

