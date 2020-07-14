Texas A&M QB Kellen Mond named to Davey O'Brien Award watch list

The right-hander finished second in total offense, third in passing yardage and fifth in passing touchdowns in the Southeastern Conference in 2019.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M's Kellen Mond was named to the 2020 O'Brien Award Watch List, announced Tuesday by the Davey O'Brien Foundation.

Mond, a senior quarterback from San Antonio, Texas, is poised to rewrite the Texas A&M record books as he enters the 2020 season within striking distance of the career mark for every passing category. The right-hander finished second in total offense, third in passing yardage and fifth in passing touchdowns in the Southeastern Conference in 2019.

Compiled by a subset of the Davey O'Brien National Selection Committee, this year's list was selected based on career player performance and expectations heading into the 2020 college football season. All nominees are required to have previously started at least one game at an NCAA Division I institution. In keeping with the changing landscape of college athletics, new transfers were eligible to be included for the first time in the award's history.

The Davey O'Brien National Quarterback Award is presented annually to the nation's best college quarterback and is the oldest and most prestigious national quarterback award. Appearing on the preseason watch list is not a requirement for a player to win the award. This year, players who have been honored as weekly Davey O'Brien Great 8 recipients, as well as any additional quarterbacks approved by the selection subcommittee, will be added to form the final midseason watch list on Tuesday, Oct. 20

Sixteen semifinalists selected from the final watch list will be named on Tuesday, Nov. 10. The Foundation will announce the three finalists two weeks later (Tuesday, Nov. 24). The 2020 Davey O'Brien Award winner will be unveiled live on ESPN Thursday, Dec. 10, during The Home Depot College Football Awards.