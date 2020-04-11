Texas A&M’s Mond and Wydermyer Earn Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Player of the Week Honorable Mention

Mond is the only player in program history and the 12th player in SEC history to tally over 10,000 total yards in their career.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M’s Kellen Mond and Jalen Wydermyer claimed Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Player of the Week Honorable Mention honors after the Aggies’ 42-31 victory over Arkansas at Kyle Field on Halloween, announced Tuesday by SPORTyler.

In the win, Mond added a fourth Texas A&M career record to his resume as he became the program’s all-time leader in total offense as his 292 yards in the game moved his career total to 10,015 yards. The senior quarterback also holds the all-time career school record for passing yards (8,623), completions (714) and attempts (1,217). Mond is the only player in program history and the 12th player in SEC history to tally over 10,000 total yards in their career.

Against the Hogs, Wydermyer recorded the second multi-touchdown game of his career, scoring his first touchdown of the season midway through the second quarter on a 6-yard pass from Mond, and adding his second on a 15-yard reception in the third quarter. The sophomore tight end racked up a career high 92 receiving yards, topping the 82 he logged against Alabama earlier this season.