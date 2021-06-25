Mu Advances to U.S. Olympic Trials 800m Semifinals

The 19-year-old is slated to run in the semifinals race at 7:02 p.m. CT on national television broadcasted by NBC.

EUGENE, Ore. — Aggie professional Athing Mu advanced past the U.S. Olympic Trials 800m first round Thursday night at Hayward Field.

Mu won her professional debut taking heat two of the women’s 800m with a time of 2:00.69. The Nike professional ran her first 200m at 28.68 and her first lap in 59.39, before crossing the finish line at 2:00.69 to earn an automatic qualifying spot.

Running in the same heat, Aggie professional Sammy Watson placed eighth with a time of 2:03.83. The Adidas runner finished her first 400m sitting in fifth with a time of 59.80 before running the final 400m in 32.58 to cross the finish line at 2:03.83.

Athing Mu on…

how she’s been preparing since NCAA’s to now:

"I've been recovering, working on my legs after running all of those 400's. This week I was just trying to prep my mind for this meet, it's a pretty big one so I didn't want to come in here like it's any other meet, although it really is. Prepping my mind, staying healthy and doing the same thing I've been doing during the collegiate season."

plans as far as training professionally and continuing her education: