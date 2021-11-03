Mu and Gittens earn SEC Indoor Track Awards; Aggies ready for NCAA Indoor Championships

Athing Mu leads the country in the 400m (50.52) and is a member of the 4x400m, along with Jania Martin, Syaira Richardson and Charokee Young.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M men’s and women’s track & field teams close out the 2021 indoor season at the NCAA Indoor Championships beginning Thursday, March 11-13 at the Randal Tyson Track Center.

Meet Schedule

The three-day meet begins Thursday with the multi-events at 11:30 a.m. Day two action for the Maroon & White starts at 2 p.m., while championship Saturday begins with the men’s finals on the track at 2 p.m., and the women’s session scheduled for a 5 p.m. start time.

How to Keep Up

The Randal Tyson Track Center will not allow spectators into the facility during the meet. Fans can follow @aggietfxc on twitter for live updates as well as follow live results provided by Flash Results. All three days of the meet can be streamed live on ESPN 3. A tape-delayed broadcast of the Championship will air on ESPNU Sunday at 8 p.m. CT.

Aggies Preview

The No. 2 women’s team enters the meet with eight marks ranked in the top five in the country, including four leading the NCAA. Tyra Gittens is the only athlete in the top five in three individual events. The multi-athlete leads the nation with season bests in the pentathlon (4,612) and high jump (1.91m/6-3.25), and is also No. 5 in the long jump (6.62m/21-8.75). Athing Mu leads the country in the 400m (50.52) and is a member of the 4x400m, along with Jania Martin, Syaira Richardson and Charokee Young that posted a collegiate-record time of 3:26.27.

Deborah Acquah enters the championships seeded No. 4 in the long jump (6.65m/21-10) and triple jump (13.75m/45-1.5), while Young is No. 5 in the 400m (51.93) and Lamara Distin is No. 8 in the high jump (1.82m/5-11.5). Martin and Laila Owens enter the 200m. Martin ranks No. 11 at 23.17 and Owens is No. 14 at 23.31.

The Aggie men's team is ranked No. 22 entering the championships. Bryce Deadmon leads the squad as the team's highest ranked athlete at No. 3 in the 400m with a season-best time of 45.22. Darius Clark enters the competition ranked No. 9 in the long jump at 7.85m/25-9.25.

Allon Clay is entered in the 800m with a time of 1:48.45, which ranks No. 12 nationally and the 4x400m of Moitalel Mpoke, James Smith, Jr., Omajuwa Etiwe and Deadmon ranks No. 8.

Texas A&M at the Indoor Championships

The 2021 NCAA Indoor Championships marks Texas A&M’s 38th appearance in the competition on the men’s side and 25th appearance on the women’s side. The men’s team has recorded eight top five finishes including the 2017 national title, while the women’s team has placed in the top five on four occasions with its highest team finish at second in 2009. In the history of the program, the Aggies have claimed 22 event titles in the men’s competition and four in the women’s competition.

Coaches Box

Head Coach Pat Henry

on the women’s teams:

“We're in a good position. We have some people that are in the top-scoring position on both sides, but more so on the ladies' side. A championship is not predictable, but you just have to go into the competition feeling like you're in the mix. We certainly do feel like we’re right there. It's just about everyone having a good day on the same day. This group has a good attitude about what we're fixing to do. When you're at the championships, it's about stepping up. We're ready to do so.”

Multi-athlete Tyra Gittens

on anything she could do at this national meet that might surprise her:

"None of us really know what we are capable of. I'm just waiting for the right moment and I'm going to take advantage of those opportunities. If I see that I'm in the right position I'm going to take complete advantage of it. I wouldn't say I'd be surprised if I came up with a great score or a great mark, I'd definitely be happy and proud but surprised, I don't think I would use that word."

Texas A&M’s Athing Mu garnered SEC Runner of the Year and Freshman of the Year as Tyra Gittens was named the Field Athlete of the Year as voted on by the league’s head coaches, it was announced Wednesday.

The duo are the only teammates to claim yearly honors on the women’s side, while Mu was the only athlete, male or female, to be named to two accolades. It is the second yearly honor for Gittens’ career. In 2018, she was named the SEC Freshman Field Athlete of the Year.

Mu, from Trenton, New Jersey, won the SEC 800m title with a collegiate-record time of 1:58.40. It was also a World U20 record, pending ratification. She became the second-fastest American in the indoor 800m all-time. Prior to the SEC title, she set two other collegiate records during the regular season. Mu broke a near 40-year-old record in the 600m with a time of 1:25.80. She ran a 50.27 anchor to help the Aggies break the 4x400m record with a time of 3:26.27.

The middle distance sprinter set Texas A&M school records in the 400m (50.52), 600m and 800m, as well as the 4x400m. She earned four USTFCCCA National Athlete of the Week honors, three SEC weekly honors and was named the United States Track & Field Athlete of the Week on Feb. 12.

Gittens, from Trinidad and Tobago, highlighted the 2021 SEC Indoor Championships, winning the high jump and long jump. She scored 23 points at the championships, finishing the meet as the top point scorer, earning the Cliff Harper Award for the second consecutive season. It was the first time a female SEC athlete received the award outright in back-to-back seasons since 1997.

During the regular season, she set school records in the high jump (1.91m/6-3.25) and pentathlon (4,612). On Jan. 29, she won the Texas Tech Invitational pentathlon with a personal-best score of 4,612. She became the third-best performer in collegiate history. Gittens cleared 1.91m/6-3.25 in the high jump, it was the fifth highest clearance all-time during the pentathlon. She was named the USTFCCCA National Athlete of the Week for her efforts.

The multi-athlete finished the season as the only athlete to be ranked in the top-five in three individual events. She leads the NCAA in the high jump, pentathlon and is No. 5 in the long jump at 6.62m/21-8.75.

2021 SEC Indoor Track and Field Awards

Women’s Runner of the Year: Athing Mu, Texas A&M

Women’s Field Athlete of the Year: Tyra Gittens, Texas A&M

Women’s Freshman Runner of the Year: Athing Mu, Texas A&M

Women’s Freshman Field Athlete of the Year: Monique Hardy, LSU

Women’s Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Katie Izzo, Arkansas

Women’s Coach of the Year: Lance Harter, Arkansas

Men’s Runner of the Year: Terrance Laird, LSU

Men’s Field Athlete of the Year: JuVaughn Harrison, LSU

Men’s Freshman Runner of the Year: Cole Bullock, Ole Miss

Men’s Freshman Field Athlete of the Year: Sean Dixon-Bodie, LSU

Men’s Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Matthew Boling, Georgia