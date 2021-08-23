Mu Betters Own American 800m Record in Diamond League Debut

Practically running the race against herself, Mu demolished the field by 2.5 seconds

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Less than a month after claiming the 800m Olympic gold with an American record, Aggie professional Athing Mu bettered her time winning the Prefontaine Classic Saturday afternoon at historic Hayward Field.

In her Wanda Diamond League debut, Mu reigned supreme stopping the clock at 1:55.04. The 19-year old bettered her previous American Record by .17 seconds and set a meet record, while moving to an unblemished 7-0 since turning professional on June 19.

“I knew this was probably going to be a little tougher coming off the Olympic games and running a PR there,” Mu said. “I wasn't looking at time, I just wanted to come here and run with whoever is out there and just be competitive. I’m very satisfied with 1:55. A PR again this season, that's pretty great. The Hayward magic they call it. I think this was the greatest field of people ever, so just to experience it was really nice.”

Practically running the race against herself, Mu demolished the field by 2.5 seconds as fellow American Kate Grace finished second at 1:57.60 and Jamaican Natoya Goule placed third with a time of 1:57.71.

In her one season in the Maroon & White, Mu rewrote the record books. She set 11 collegiate all-time top-12 marks, including six all-time collegiate records. Individually, she owns the indoor 600m (1:25.80), indoor 800m (1:58.40), outdoor 400m (49.57) and outdoor 800m (1:57.73) collegiate records. She anchored two collegiate record relays, the indoor 4x400m (3:26.27/50.27 split) and the outdoor 4x400m (3:22.34/48.85 split). Mu ended the season with eight Texas A&M records.

She completed the lone campaign as a four-time NCAA First Team All-American, including three NCAA event titles (indoor and outdoor 4x400m, outdoor 400m). Mu also won three Southeastern Conference titles (indoor 800m, outdoor 400m and outdoor 4x400m.)

Olympic 100m silver medalist Fred Kerley clocked an all-conditions personal best 9.78 (w/2.9) to finish second behind 200m Olympic gold medalist Andre De Grasse of Canada at 9.74 (w/2.9). Kerley, a Taylor, Texas, native has clocked sub-10 seconds in five of his last six races entered.