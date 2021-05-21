Mu Earns USATF Athlete of the Week Honors

Mu ran the fastest time by an American woman this season and is currently ranked No. 4 in the world

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — For the third time this season, Texas A&M track & field’s Athing Mu has earned recognition as the United States Track & Field (USATF) Athlete of the Week, the organization announced Friday.

Already the 800m world-leader at 1:57.73, Mu stepped down to the 400m for the Southeastern Conference Championships and claimed the event title with an American under-20 record time of 49.84. Her time was half-a-second faster than Sanya Richards’ mark set in 2004. She set the SEC meet record, Texas A&M school record and became the third fastest collegian all-time.

Mu ran the fastest time by an American woman this season and is currently ranked No. 4 in the world. Her time ranks fifth on the world all-time U-20 outdoor performer list.

The freshman anchored the Aggies 4x400m to a world-leading time of 3:26.17, Mu ran a 49.95 split.

It is Mu’s third USATF weekly honor this season, the most by any collegiate or professional American, male or female.

2021 USATF Weekly Winners

May 20 – Athing Mu (Texas A&M)

May 13 – Sha’Carri Richardson (Professional)

May 6 – Trayvon Bromell (Professional)

April 29 – Rudy Winkler (Professional)

April 22 – Athing Mu (Texas A&M)

April 15 – DeAnna Price (Professional)

April 8 – Kenny Selmon (Professional)

April 1 – Tara Davis (Texas)

March 25 – Emily Sisson (Professional)

March 18 – Tara Davis (Texas)

March 11 – Emmanuel Bor (Professional)

March 4 – Grant Holloway (Professional)

February 25 – Jaylen Slade (IMG Academy)

February 18 – Elle Purrier (Professional)

February 11 – Athing Mu (Texas A&M)

February 4 – Bryce Hoppel (Professional)

January 28 – Ryan Crouser (Professional)

January 21 - KC Lightfoot (Baylor, turned Professional April 20, 2021)

