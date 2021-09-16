Mu Named Finalist for 91st AAU James E. Sullivan Award

In her lone season in Aggieland, Mu rewrote the record books, setting 11 collegiate all-time top-12 marks, including six all-time collegiate records

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Two-time Olympic gold medalist Athing Mu has been named a finalist for the 91st Amateur Athletic Union James E. Sullivan Award, the organization announced Thursday.

In her lone season in Aggieland, Mu rewrote the record books, setting 11 collegiate all-time top-12 marks, including six all-time collegiate records. Individually, she owns the indoor 600m (1:25.80), indoor 800m (1:58.40), outdoor 400m (49.57) and outdoor 800m (1:57.73) collegiate records. She anchored two collegiate record relays, the indoor 4x400m (3:26.27/50.27 split) and the outdoor 4x400m (3:22.34/48.85 split). Mu ended the season with eight Texas A&M records.

Mu garnered four NCAA First Team All-America honors, winning three NCAA event titles (indoor and outdoor 4x400m, outdoor 400m). Additionally, the middle-distance sprinter won three Southeastern Conference titles (indoor 800m, outdoor 400m and outdoor 4x400m).

For her efforts, she was named the United States Track & Field Cross Country Coaches Association National Indoor and Outdoor Track Athlete of the Year, as well as the SEC Indoor and Outdoor Freshman Runner of the Year and the Track and Field News Indoor U.S. Woman of the Year.

Since turning professional on June 19, Mu has gone an unblemished 7-0 in 800m races. In early August, Mu ran an American 800m record time of 1:55.21 to become the first American female to win Olympic gold in 53 years. A few days later, she anchored the 4x400m relay to Olympic gold.

Following the Olympics, Mu bettered her American record stopping the clock at 1:55.04 to win her Wanda Diamond League debut on August 21.

