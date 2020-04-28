x
Browns pick up fifth-year option on Aggie Myles Garrett

He was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 draft. He’s developed into one of the NFL’s premier pass rushers.
CLEVELAND (AP) - The Cleveland Browns have exercised the fifth-year contract options on star defensive end Myles Garrett and tight end David Njoku. The decision on Garrett was no surprise. He was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 draft. He’s developed into one of the NFL’s premier pass rushers and was on his way to another big season in 2019 before he was suspended for striking Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph in the head with a helmet. Njoku missed 10 games last season after breaking his wrist. But the former first-round pick has been productive and the Browns are hoping for big things in the future.

