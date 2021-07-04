Myriad of Events Scheduled for Family Weekend at Texas A&M

There's multiple events taking place each day this weekend

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The 2021 edition of Texas A&M’s Family Weekend is chock-full of athletic events on campus with men’s golf teeing off the weekend with the Aggie Invitational on Friday at Traditions Club.

Other events include track and field’s first home outdoor meet of the season at E.B. Cushing Stadium, softball hosts Auburn at Davis Diamond, baseball welcomes Alabama to Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park and the Professional Bull Rider’s Aggieland Classic at Reed Arena.

On Saturday, women’s tennis plays host to Arkansas at the Mitchell Tennis Center and soccer closes out the regular season against TCU at Ellis Field.

Weekend parking on West Campus will be available for $5 in the lots surrounding Reed Arena per usual baseball parking availability. However, parking surrounding Reed Arena will increase to $10 after 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday evenings due to the PBR event.

Fans should be on the lookout for “Gig ’Em for Gear” stops located in and around all Texas A&M Family Weekend athletic events on Saturday. The spots will be marked with instructions on how to submit your photo to be entered to win Aggie gear packages.

Per Texas A&M University rules, face coverings (over the nose and mouth) will be required at all times except while stopped to eat and drink. Staff will be prepared to provided assistance and enforce the face covering requirement. Not complying may result in the removal from the venue.

To minimize points of contact and improve speed and service, all registers at athletic venues will be cashless – including concessions and merchandise.

The clear bag policy remains in effect and fans are encouraged to visit www.12thman.com/beclear to review the 12-1-1 Gig ’Em Rule.

For more information on Family Weekend, please visit: 12thman.com/familyweekend.

Friday, April 9

Men's Golf

Aggie Invitational

Traditions Club

All Day

Track and Field

Texas A&M Team Invitational

Cushing Stadium

2 p.m.

Softball

Auburn

Davis Diamond

6 p.m.

Baseball

Alabama

Blue Bell Park

6:30 p.m.

PBR

Aggieland Classic

Reed Arena

7:45 p.m.

Saturday, April 10

Men's Golf

Aggie Invitational

Traditions Club

All Day

Women's Tennis

Arkansas

Mitchell Tennis Center

12 p.m.

Baseball

Alabama

Blue Bell Park

2 p.m.

Track and Field

Texas A&M Team Invitational

Cushing Stadium

3 p.m.

Softball

Auburn

Davis Diamond

4 p.m.

PBR

Aggieland Classic

Reed Arena

6:45 p.m.

Soccer

TCU

Ellis Field

7 p.m.

Sunday, April 11

Men's Golf

Aggie Invitational

Traditions Club

All Day

Softball

Auburn

Davis Diamond

11 a.m.

Baseball

Alabama

Blue Bell Park