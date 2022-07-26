Myrtle Beach Invitational schedule announced

The Texas A&M men’s basketball team begins play at the Myrtle Beach Invitational against Murray State on Nov. 17.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M men’s basketball team begins play at the Myrtle Beach Invitational against Murray State on Nov. 17, ESPN Events announced Tuesday.

The opening-round matchup tips at 3 p.m. CT and will air on ESPN2. The contest will be the second all-time between the two schools and the first since the 1946-47 season.

The Aggies will then face either Colorado or UMass on Nov. 18 in the second round.