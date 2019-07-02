COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Brazos Valley products that have signed during the Early Period:

T'Vondre Sweat (Huntsville, DL)- Texas

Dee Winters (Burton, ATH)- TCU

Brandon Joseph (College Station, Safety)- Northwestern

Jared Pedraza (Franklin, RB/LB)- Northwestern State

Brazos Valley products that signed on National Signing Day

Caleb Harmel (Burton, QB) - Trinity University

Brandon Williams (College Station, QB) - North Texas

Alan Guerierri (College Station, K) - Texas A&M (preferred walk-on)

Ryan Stapp (College Station, S) - Abilene Christian University

Truce Tumlinson (College Station, DL) - West Texas A&M

Luke Gardner (College Station, OL) - Trinity Valley

Spencer Maxwell (College Station, RB) - Mary-Hardin Baylor

Angel Padilla (College Station) - Sterling University

Sheadrick Green (Huntsville, LB) - Trinity Valley

Dillon Brooks (Huntsville, OL) - Tyler JUCO

TJ Sweat (Huntsville, CB) - UT Permian-Basin

Jaylon Griffin (Huntsville, WR) - Kilgore College

Kadrian Hammond (Cameron Yoe, WR) - Blinn College

De'Terious Bryant (Bryan, LB) - Trinity Valley

Tyrin Preston (Navasota) - Tyler Junior College

Christian Johnson (Navasota) - Sul Ross University

Ke'eric Moore (Navsota) - Sul Ross University

Johnny Sweed (Navasota) - Trinity Valley Junior College

Reid Francis (A&M Consol, OL) - Incarnate Word

Connor Hickson (A&M Consol, OL) - Stephen F. Austin

Morgan Cole (A&M Consol, Volleyball) - Lee College

Olivia Taylor (A&M Consol, Volleyball) - Lamar

Mackenzie Mitchell (A&M Consol, Softball) - Northern Kentucky

Texas A&M 2019 Recruiting Class

NAME POS HT WT HOMETOWN PREV SCHOOL SIGNED

Chris Russell LB 6-2 220 Dyersburg, Tenn. Dyersburg 4:09 PM

Ainias Smith ATH 5-10 193 Sugar Land, Texas Fort Bend Dulles 9:04 AM

Elijah Blades DB 6-2 180 Pasadena, Calif. Muir 12/19/18

Kam Brown WR 6-0 176 Colleyville, Texas Colleyville Heritage 12/19/18

Ke'Shun Brown LB 6-1 229 Montgomery, Ala. Carver 12/19/18

Zach Calzada QB 6-3 195 Buford, Ga. Lanier 12/19/18

Baylor Cupp TE 6-6 240 Brock, Texas Brock 12/19/18

Caden Davis PK 6-2 186 Coppell, Texas Coppell 12/19/18

Kenyon Green OL 6-4 328 Humble, Texas Atascocita 12/19/18

Derick Hunter DL 6-4 285 Fort Myers, Fla. Dunbar 12/19/18

Kenyon Jackson WR 6-6 195 Loganville, Ga. Grayson 12/19/18

Adarious Jones DL 6-4 287 Virginia Beach, Va. Bishop Sullivan Catholic 12/19/18

Chase Lane WR 6-0 185 Houston, Texas Saint Pius X 12/19/18

Demarvin Leal DL 6-4 285 San Antonio, Texas Judson 12/19/18

Tarian Lee, Jr. LB 6-2 217 Tallahassee, Fla. Godby 12/19/18

R.J. Orebo LB 6-7 235 Dayton, Texas Dayton 12/19/18

Demani Richardson DB 6-1 209 Waxahachie, Texas Waxahachie 12/19/18

Layden Robinson OL 6-4 314 Manvel, Texas Manvel 12/19/18

Isaiah Spiller RB 6-1 213 Spring, Texas Klein Collins 12/19/18

Blake Trainor OL 6-7 330 Hallsville, Texas Hallsville 12/19/18

Andre White, Jr. LB 6-3 224 Harrisburg, Pa. Harrisburg 12/19/18

Brian Williams S 6-1 211 Dallas, Texas Bishop Dunne 12/19/18

Dylan Wright WR 6-4 215 Mesquite, Texas West Mesquite 12/19/18

Jalen Wydermyer TE 6-5 240 Dickinson, Texas Dickinson 12/20/18

Erick Young DB 6-1 208 Richmond, Texas Fort Bend Bush 12/19/18

Blinn Inks 22 players in 2019 Class

Twenty-two Blinn College football players signed letters of intent following a successful season that ended with a bowl game win.

Fifteen of the twenty-two Buccaneers signed mid-year letters of intent, while seven signed today.

Quarterback Daveon Boyd (Humble), defensive lineman Djuan Matthews (Houston), outside linebacker Trevor Harmanson (Dickinson), cornerback Darius Milton (Sugar Land), defensive end Adrian Johnson (Center), defensive tackle Ben Gansallo (Missouri City), and linebacker Terrance Williams Jr. (Meadow Place) signed on National Signing Day.

Boyd heads to Tarleton State University after recording 250.7 yards per game, the third best average in the nation. Milton transfers to Texas A&M University-Commerce after he totaled 55 tackles on the season and was named the Sun Bowl Defensive Most Valuable. Matthews signed with the University of Hawaii, Harmanson signed with the University of Texas at San Antonio, Johnson signed with Texas Wesleyan University, Gansallo signed with the University of New Mexico, and Williams signed with Henderson State University.

Mid-year signees on the offensive side included wide receivers Keric Wheatfall (Cypress) and Kristian Drake (New Braunfels), tight end Rhett Read (Buffalo), and offensive linemen Garrett Nickelson (League City), Doro Omerhi (Pearland), Travis Arroyo (Pflugerville), and Joe Oliver (New Orleans, La.).

Wheatfall signed with Fresno State, Drake signed with the University of Incarnate Word, Read signed with the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, Nickelson signed with Western Kentucky University, Omerhi signed with Houston Baptist University, Arroyo signed with Texas A&M University-Kingsville, and Oliver signed with the University of West Alabama.

Blinn’s offense ranked first in the nation in total offense (5,493 yards) and yards per game (499.4 yards). The offense was ranked second in the nation in passing yards (3,241).

Mid-year signees on the defensive side included cornerbacks Mike Garrett Jr. (Magnolia) and Miles Banks (Missouri City), defensive ends Kristen Williams (Houston), Zechariah Hopkins (Cuero), and Amorama Noel (Humble), defensive lineman Michael Gayden (Houston), linebacker Jared Young (Missouri City), and defensive back Deldric Shields (Pittsburg).

Garret Jr. signed with the University of Tulsa, Banks signed with the University of Texas at San Antonio, Williams signed with Lamar University, Hopkins signed with Tarleton State University, Noel signed with West Texas A&M University, Gayden signed with Abilene Christian University, Young signed with Southwestern Oklahoma State University, and Shields signed with Angelo State University.

Blinn’s defense ranked first in the nation in sacks (55) and sixth in the nation in tackles (880).

Blinn finished the 2018 season ranked 15th in the nation with a 7-4 record after defeating then- 14th ranked Scottsdale in the Valley of the Sun Bowl.