COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Brazos Valley products that have signed during the Early Period:

T'Vondre Sweat (Huntsville, DL)- Texas

Dee Winters (Burton, ATH)- TCU

Brandon Joseph (College Station, Safety)- Northwestern

Jared Pedraza (Franklin, RB/LB)- Northwestern State

Brazos Valley products that signed on National Signing Day

Caleb Harmel (Burton, QB) - Trinity University

Brandon Williams (College Station, QB) - North Texas

Alan Guerierri (College Station, K) - Texas A&M (preferred walk-on)

Ryan Stapp (College Station, S) - Abilene Christian University

Truce Tumlinson (College Station, DL) - West Texas A&M

Luke Gardner (College Station, OL) - Trinity Valley

Spencer Maxwell (College Station, RB) - Mary-Hardin Baylor

Angel Padilla (College Station) - Sterling University

Sheadrick Green (Huntsville, LB) - Trinity Valley

Dillon Brooks (Huntsville, OL) - Tyler JUCO

TJ Sweat (Huntsville, CB) - UT Permian-Basin

Jaylon Griffin (Huntsville, WR) - Kilgore College

Kadrian Hammond (Cameron Yoe, WR) - Blinn College

De'Terious Bryant (Bryan, LB) - Trinity Valley

Tyrin Preston (Navasota) - Tyler Junior College

Christian Johnson (Navasota) - Sul Ross University

Ke'eric Moore (Navsota) - Sul Ross University

Johnny Sweed (Navasota) - Trinity Valley Junior College

Reid Francis (A&M Consol, OL) - Incarnate Word

Connor Hickson (A&M Consol, OL) - Stephen F. Austin

Morgan Cole (A&M Consol, Volleyball) - Lee College

Olivia Taylor (A&M Consol, Volleyball) - Lamar

Mackenzie Mitchell (A&M Consol, Softball) - Northern Kentucky

Texas A&M 2019 Recruiting Class

NAME    POS    HT    WT    HOMETOWN    PREV SCHOOL    SIGNED

Chris Russell    LB    6-2    220    Dyersburg, Tenn.    Dyersburg    4:09 PM

Ainias Smith    ATH    5-10    193    Sugar Land, Texas    Fort Bend Dulles    9:04 AM

Elijah Blades    DB    6-2    180    Pasadena, Calif.    Muir    12/19/18

Kam Brown    WR    6-0    176    Colleyville, Texas    Colleyville Heritage    12/19/18

Ke'Shun Brown    LB    6-1    229    Montgomery, Ala.    Carver    12/19/18

Zach Calzada    QB    6-3    195    Buford, Ga.    Lanier    12/19/18

Baylor Cupp    TE    6-6    240    Brock, Texas    Brock    12/19/18

Caden Davis    PK    6-2    186    Coppell, Texas    Coppell    12/19/18

Kenyon Green    OL    6-4    328    Humble, Texas    Atascocita    12/19/18

Derick Hunter    DL    6-4    285    Fort Myers, Fla.    Dunbar    12/19/18

Kenyon Jackson    WR    6-6    195    Loganville, Ga.    Grayson    12/19/18

Adarious Jones    DL    6-4    287    Virginia Beach, Va.    Bishop Sullivan Catholic    12/19/18

Chase Lane    WR    6-0    185    Houston, Texas    Saint Pius X    12/19/18

Demarvin Leal    DL    6-4    285    San Antonio, Texas    Judson    12/19/18

Tarian Lee, Jr.    LB    6-2    217    Tallahassee, Fla.    Godby    12/19/18

R.J. Orebo    LB    6-7    235    Dayton, Texas    Dayton    12/19/18

Demani Richardson    DB    6-1    209    Waxahachie, Texas    Waxahachie    12/19/18

Layden Robinson    OL    6-4    314    Manvel, Texas    Manvel    12/19/18

Isaiah Spiller    RB    6-1    213    Spring, Texas    Klein Collins    12/19/18

Blake Trainor    OL    6-7    330    Hallsville, Texas    Hallsville    12/19/18

Andre White, Jr.    LB    6-3    224    Harrisburg, Pa.    Harrisburg    12/19/18

Brian Williams    S    6-1    211    Dallas, Texas    Bishop Dunne    12/19/18

Dylan Wright    WR    6-4    215    Mesquite, Texas    West Mesquite    12/19/18

Jalen Wydermyer    TE    6-5    240    Dickinson, Texas    Dickinson    12/20/18

Erick Young    DB    6-1    208    Richmond, Texas    Fort Bend Bush    12/19/18

Blinn Inks 22 players in 2019 Class

Twenty-two Blinn College football players signed letters of intent following a successful season that ended with a bowl game win.

Fifteen of the twenty-two Buccaneers signed mid-year letters of intent, while seven signed today.

Quarterback Daveon Boyd (Humble), defensive lineman Djuan Matthews (Houston), outside linebacker Trevor Harmanson (Dickinson), cornerback Darius Milton (Sugar Land), defensive end Adrian Johnson (Center), defensive tackle Ben Gansallo (Missouri City), and linebacker Terrance Williams Jr. (Meadow Place) signed on National Signing Day.  

Boyd heads to Tarleton State University after recording 250.7 yards per game, the third best average in the nation. Milton transfers to Texas A&M University-Commerce after he totaled 55 tackles on the season and was named the Sun Bowl Defensive Most Valuable. Matthews signed with the University of Hawaii, Harmanson signed with the University of Texas at San Antonio, Johnson signed with Texas Wesleyan University, Gansallo signed with the University of New Mexico, and Williams signed with Henderson State University.

Mid-year signees on the offensive side included wide receivers Keric Wheatfall (Cypress) and Kristian Drake (New Braunfels), tight end Rhett Read (Buffalo), and offensive linemen Garrett Nickelson (League City), Doro Omerhi (Pearland), Travis Arroyo (Pflugerville), and Joe Oliver (New Orleans, La.).

Wheatfall signed with Fresno State, Drake signed with the University of Incarnate Word, Read signed with the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, Nickelson signed with Western Kentucky University, Omerhi signed with Houston Baptist University, Arroyo signed with Texas A&M University-Kingsville, and Oliver signed with the University of West Alabama.

Blinn’s offense ranked first in the nation in total offense (5,493 yards) and yards per game (499.4 yards). The offense was ranked second in the nation in passing yards (3,241). 

Mid-year signees on the defensive side included cornerbacks Mike Garrett Jr. (Magnolia) and Miles Banks (Missouri City), defensive ends Kristen Williams (Houston), Zechariah Hopkins (Cuero), and Amorama Noel (Humble), defensive lineman Michael Gayden (Houston), linebacker Jared Young (Missouri City), and defensive back Deldric Shields (Pittsburg).

Garret Jr. signed with the University of Tulsa, Banks signed with the University of Texas at San Antonio, Williams signed with Lamar University, Hopkins signed with Tarleton State University, Noel signed with West Texas A&M University, Gayden signed with Abilene Christian University, Young signed with Southwestern Oklahoma State University, and Shields signed with Angelo State University.                       

Blinn’s defense ranked first in the nation in sacks (55) and sixth in the nation in tackles (880).

Blinn finished the 2018 season ranked 15th in the nation with a 7-4 record after defeating then- 14th ranked Scottsdale in the Valley of the Sun Bowl.