Nationally Ranked Aggies Enter Dual Meet With Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — A week after competing in the Texas Relays, the Texas A&M men’s and women’s track & field teams travel back to Austin to take on the Longhorns in a dual meet on Saturday, at Mike A. Myers Stadium.

Nationally, the Aggies men’s team ranks No. 2 in the USTFCCCA polls while the women are No. 6. Texas is No. 4 on the men’s side and No. 2 in the women’s polls.

Meet Schedule

The battle for state bragging rights begins at 11 a.m. with the women's hammer throw and men's discus throws. Competition begins on the oval at noon with the 3000m steeplechase and concludes with the 4x400m relays at 5:20 p.m.

How to Keep Up

Spectators are welcomed and the event is free to the public. Those unable to attend can follow @aggietfxc on twitter for live updates, while live results are provided through PrimeTime Timing. There is no live stream available.

How to Score the Meet

The dual meet is scored following the NCAA guidelines with less than four teams competing. In individual events, the top four finishers score for their teams with first place receiving five points, second earning three, third scores two and fourth place claims one point. The relays is as simple as can be, the fastest team earns five points towards their team total while the other school claims three. Only two individual entries and one relay per school can score.

Texas A&M Preview

The Aggies enter nearly 100 athletes in the dual meet. Texas A&M has 11 marks ranked in the top 10 in the nation. Bryce Deadmon leads the world in the 400m at 44.62, while Deborah Acquah is ranked No. 1 in the NCAA in the triple jump at 13.86m/45-5.75. Both athletes are entered in their main events.

After missing out on competing at the Texas Relays, Athing Mu makes her individual outdoor debut as she enters the 1500m. Syaira Richardson and Charokee Young also return to action and enter the 400m, along with Tierra Robinson-Jones who clocked a personal best 51.94 last week. Lamara Distin, the nation's No. 2 high jumper (1.85m/6-0.75), enters her respective event along with NCAA indoor high jump national champion Tyra Gittens, who enters the meet with a personal best of 1.93m/6-4.

Devin Dixon makes his highly anticipated 800m season debut. The 800m specialist has competed in the open 400m in each meet he's entered this season. Recently, he placed fourth at the Texas Relays 400m invite with a time of 46.40. 400m hurdles duo, Moitalel Mpoke and James Smith II, toe the line in their respective events. Smith ranks No. 2 in the nation at 49.95 and Mpoke is No. 3 at 50.01. A week after clocking a personal best in the 200m (20.31), Devon Achane enters both the 100m and 200m this weekend. The speedster currently ranks No. 3 in the NCAA in the 200m.

The Aggie relays, on both the men’s and women’s sides, enter the meet at full strength. Texas A&M ranks No. 3 in the NCAA in both the men’s and women’s 4x100m relays. The men’s group of Jace Comick, Emmanuel Yeboah, Achane and Lance Broome have clocked a seasons best time of 38.79, while the women’s foursome of Zhane Smith, Kaylah Robinson, Laila Owens and Immanuela Aliu have ran a season best time of 43.87. Both season bests came last week at the Texas Relays.

Mo City’s Finest

After impressive showings last week, Deadmon and Achane each claimed SEC Weekly Honors. Deadmon was named the men's Co-Runner of the Week, while Achane earned Freshman of the Week. The Aggie duo each hail from Missouri City, Texas. Deadmon a graduate of Ridge Point HS and Achane a graduate of Fort Bend Marshall HS.

It was the second consecutive week Achane earned SEC Freshman of the Week honors.

Coaches Box

Head Coach Pat Henry

on the dual meet:

"I think this dual meet is good for the sport of track & field. It's been a long time since there's been a dual meet between the two of us. Both teams are competitive, so it's going to be a good track meet and fun to watch."

on the rivalry:

"Lots of our athletes grew up in this state wanting to go to either the University of Texas or Texas A&M University, they grew up their whole life thinking that way. They know the tradition, they know the rivalry and they know the history of competition between these schools. That adds a little bit to the competition as well."

