Navsota Riding Wave of Momentum into Bi-District Round Matchup

The Rattlers are coming off a final second win over Giddings which secured the top seed in the playoffs.

NAVASOTA, Texas — The Navasota Rattlers are poised for for a deep playoff run after a thrilling conclusion to their regular season.

The Rattlers scored a go-ahead touchdown with one second left in the game against Giddings last Friday to secure a share of the district championship and the number one seed in the playoffs.

Head coach Casey Dacus tells KAGS the come from behind win was a major momentum builder for his team, and that's exactly what the doctor ordered before the postseason.

"Knowing that we've been in that situation before and being able to overcome it bodes well for us moving forward," Dacus says. "If we make a deep run, the competition gets better every round so to be able to do that against them, it gives a lot of confidence moving forward."