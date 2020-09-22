Navasota's Game Against Yoakum Cancelled Due to Positive Covid-19 Tests

NAVASOTA, Texas — Casey Dacus said all offseason he wanted to challenge his Navasota squad before district play started, but the Rattlers will not play its final tune up game before the season really begins.
Friday's game against #8 Yoakum (3A DI) has been cancelled after some positive Covid-19 tests on Yoakum's side of things.
Head coach Casey Dacus confirmed the news to KAGS on Monday, saying the school just felt it was safer to cancel the game.
The Rattlers now have an extra week to prepare for the start of District play, which begins on October 9th in Smithville.