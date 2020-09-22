Navasota's Game Against Yoakum Cancelled Due to Positive Covid-19 Tests

The Rattlers found out about Yoakum's positive tests on Monday afternoon, and called the game right there

NAVASOTA, Texas — Casey Dacus said all offseason he wanted to challenge his Navasota squad before district play started, but the Rattlers will not play its final tune up game before the season really begins.

Friday's game against #8 Yoakum (3A DI) has been cancelled after some positive Covid-19 tests on Yoakum's side of things.

Head coach Casey Dacus confirmed the news to KAGS on Monday, saying the school just felt it was safer to cancel the game.