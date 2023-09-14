Centro San Antonio announces open call for a Spurs-themed mural in downtown San Antonio

The honorarium for the Spurs-themed mural will be $100,000.

SAN ANTONIO — Attention all local artists: This is your chance to add to downtown San Antonio's art scene and share the city's affection for the San Antonio Spurs.

Centro San Antonio has announced its latest Art Everywhere Project: An open call for a Spurs-themed mural in the heart of downtown San Antonio.

"Let’s bring in some Spurs spirit downtown," Vice President of Cultural Placemaking Andi Rodriguez said.

Centro says the project aims to promote the work of one local artist, or team, by capturing the decades-long bond between the city and the Spurs.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for a local artist to demonstrate individual skills, beautify downtown, and support our Spurs -- all at the same time,” said Mayor Ron Nirenberg. “Downtown San Antonio already is a community treasure, and public art is making it even better.”

Centro San Antonio’s Art Everywhere Project will manage and produce the mural for the winner.

“We’re thrilled that Centro and the City of San Antonio have elected to celebrate the wonderful, deep relationship that exists between the Spurs, our fans, and our community,” said Spurs CEO RC Buford. “We are thankful for the love and support we feel from our fans and embrace the opportunity to work hard every day to inspire and impact our community.”

San Antonio is dotted with many murals dedicated to the Spurs.

From Gregg Popovich, Tim Duncan, Victor Wembanyama, and David Robinson to Tre Jones and Julian Champagnie, fans can find murals in every San Antonio neighborhood.

"Painting this story, this love, this magic, this inspiration that the Spurs give to all of us," Rodriguez said.

If interested, you can go to the PublicArtist.org website to learn details of the open call. Centro’s website will also feature a link to PublicArtist.org.

The honorarium for the mural will be $100,000 and the deadline for entry is Friday, September 29, 2023, at 6:00 PM (CST). Artist selection will be announced on Friday, October 13, 2023.