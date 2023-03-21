Guinness World record set at the home of the Spurs

You can now add a new Guinness World record set at the AT&T Center.

SAN ANTONIO — The home of the San Antonio Spurs, the AT&T Center, has seen its fair share of incredible moments.

From Spurs NBA titles being clinched, the "Big 3" era gracing its court, some of the greatest basketball players to play to the best fans in the league, the AT&T Center has tales to tell.

And you can now add a Guinness World record being set to the list.

Jeremy Ware set a world record for the farthest basketball shot made backward at 85 feet 5 inches at the AT&T Center on January 29, 2023.

Witnessing the record were members of the Spurs Hype Squad and the team's mascot, the Coyote, cheering him on to make the big shot.

New record: Farthest basketball shot made backwards - Jeremy Wade (USA) 🏀



Jeremy got the bucket from 85.5 feet (26.06 metres) at the AT&T Centre, home of the San Antonio Spurs 👏 pic.twitter.com/0Goz2qqGcN — Guinness World Records (@GWR) March 7, 2023

After the record-breaking shot was made, Ware thanked the Spurs for letting him use their gym.

"Thank you so much, Guinness, San Antonio Spurs, Coyote, & Spurs Hype Squad for being a part of this," Ware posted on Instagram. "I’m beyond blessed and grateful for this opportunity. I am officially a Guinness World Record Holder!"

Ware also thanked Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry for encouraging him and admitted he has been making that same shot for years before the idea came about to get it in the records book.