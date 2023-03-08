It's official! Spurs' arena is now the Frost Bank Center

Spurs will begin work this month to update the arena.

SAN ANTONIO — Out with the old and in with the new.

The home of the San Antonio Spurs, for years known as the AT&T Center, has officially been renamed the Frost Bank Center, the team announced.

Last month, the team held a press conference to announce the impending name change. With all the paperwork sorted out, the ball has found the net and the name change is official.

Fans driving along AT&T Center Parkway – which is also expected to be renamed, new roadway signage and all – will notice the physical changes on the building soon.

The Spurs will begin work to update arena signage within and outside Frost Bank Center, including marquee signage, ticket towers, center court jumbotron and other marketing materials, the team said.

The majority of these in-arena and outside signage changes will be made before the start of the season.

The Frost Bank Center logo will be seen on the team’s core and City Edition courts, with the first reveal of the court taking place at the Silver & Black Open Scrimmage on Oct. 7.

This is the third name change for the arena, having previously been named the SBC Center along with AT&T Center.

It represents a new chapter in the team's history on and off the court.

