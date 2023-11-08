Popular Spurs superfan travels thousands of miles to meet coach Popovich

The "Spurs lady" made sure she was not going to miss Popovich's induction into the Hall of Fame.

SAN ANTONIO — No amount of miles will stop the popular "Spurs Lady" from showing her support for the San Antonio Spurs.

Sovia Lauriano, also known as the "Spurs Lady," drove thousands of miles from San Antonio to Uncasville, CT for the Panini fan autograph session ahead of the 2023 Basketball Hall of Fame induction.

And when she had her chance to meet Gregg Popovich, she could not contain her excitement.

As she approached Popovich, she squealed and smiled from ear to ear and explained to him her journey.

"We drove two thousand miles, four days to get here from San Antonio," Lauriano said to Popovich.

Popovich joked with her asking if she stopped but ultimately stood up to embrace the "Spurs Lady" for her devotion.

"I need a hug," said Popovich.

"I need a hug too," Lauriano said in excitement. "I love you soo much Pop."

The moment with Popovich will be something she will treasure and afterward was smiling all throughout the day in her custom Hall of Fame shirt featuring Popovich, Becky Hammon, Tony Parker, and the rest of the class of 2023.

Popovich will join Spurs' George Gervin, Tim Duncan, Manu Ginobili, David Robinson, and Artis Gilmore as well as his classmates Pau Gasol, Tony Parker, and Becky Hammon in the Hall of Fame.