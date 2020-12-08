x
Big 12 joins SEC and ACC in planning to play football this fall

he Big 12 Board of Directors met late Tuesday night.
FORT WORTH, TX - SEPTEMBER 07: A Big XII logo is seen on a pylon during a game between the TCU Horned Frogs and the Southeastern Louisiana Lions at Amon G. Carter Stadium on September 7, 2013 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Sarah Glenn/Getty Images)

And then there were three. The Atlantic Coast Conference, Big 12 and Southeastern Conference were still moving forward with plans for a fall college football season. Two other Power Five leagues, the Big Ten and the Pac-12, have called things off. SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey says he is comfortable with the 14-member conference’s approach. The ACC says it will continue to follow advice of medical advisers and health officials. The Big 12 Board of Directors was meeting late Tuesday.

