Big 12 joins SEC and ACC in planning to play football this fall

And then there were three. The Atlantic Coast Conference, Big 12 and Southeastern Conference were still moving forward with plans for a fall college football season. Two other Power Five leagues, the Big Ten and the Pac-12, have called things off. SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey says he is comfortable with the 14-member conference’s approach. The ACC says it will continue to follow advice of medical advisers and health officials. The Big 12 Board of Directors was meeting late Tuesday.