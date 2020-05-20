NCAA Division I Council approves three sports to begin voluntary athletic activities

The vote approves football, men's basketball, and women's basketball to begin voluntary athletic activities.

TEXAS, USA — It's no secret that everyone has been missing sports during the COVID-19 pandemic. But, the gaping hole in our hearts might get a little smaller. The NCAA Division I Council voted to approve voluntary athletic activities in football, men’s basketball and women’s basketball beginning June 1 through June 30.

The rest of the sports will be voted on at a later date, which is expected to be next week.

Before this vote today, all sports were put on a moratorium, a temporary prohibition of activity, until May 31. Fall sports seemed to be in danger, but that doesn't seem like the case now.