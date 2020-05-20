NCAA Division I Council approves three sports to begin voluntary athletic activities

TEXAS, USA — It's no secret that everyone has been missing sports during the COVID-19 pandemic. But, the gaping hole in our hearts might get a little smaller. The NCAA Division I Council voted to approve voluntary athletic activities in football, men’s basketball and women’s basketball beginning June 1 through June 30.
The rest of the sports will be voted on at a later date, which is expected to be next week.
Before this vote today, all sports were put on a moratorium, a temporary prohibition of activity, until May 31. Fall sports seemed to be in danger, but that doesn't seem like the case now.
Schools are setting up more safety protocols to help prevent the spread of the virus, because according to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, called sports, specifically football a “perfect set up” to spread the coronavirus.