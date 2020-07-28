NCAA passes waiver which allows FBS and FCS football programs to move up season opener to August 29

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The NCAA Division I Committee for Legislative Relief (CLR) may issue a blanket waiver in order to temporarily provide relief from NCAA legislation for specific extenuating circumstances that have a reasonably demonstrated widespread impact. Please note that the following summary of waivers is for a specific division (Division I), a specific time period and for a specific set of circumstances. If the waiver circumstances and the time period of the waiver apply, submission of a separate waiver application is not necessary. If an institution, conference or committee's circumstances do not meet the requirements of, or are dissimilar to, the blanket waiver, a Legislative Relief waiver application will need to be filed with the NCAA staff.