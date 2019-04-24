INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel has adjusted the targeting rule in college football, allowing video review officials to overturn calls if any element of the penalty cannot be confirmed.

The adjustment to the rule announced Tuesday means there will not be an option for letting the call on the field "stand" during a targeting review. It must either be confirmed or overturned.

The panel also approved instituting a progressive penalty for targeting. Players who commit three targeting fouls in the same season are subject to a one-game suspension.

Panel members also tweaked overtime rules. If a game reaches a fifth overtime, teams will run alternating 2-point plays instead of starting another drive at the opponent's 25-yard line. The change was made to limit the number of plays from scrimmage and to bring the game to a conclusion.

