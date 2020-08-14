SEC responds to NCAA canceling fall championships in soccer, volleyball, and cross country

The SEC will review with its member schools the impact of the NCAA Championships cancellation in the sports of soccer, volleyball and cross-country.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The SEC will review with its member schools the impact of the NCAA Championships cancellation in the sports of soccer, volleyball and cross-country following the announcement by the NCAA Thursday afternoon that national participation in those sports has fallen below 50 percent among Division I institutions.

The NCAA had previously declared that if 50 percent or more of eligible teams in a particular sport in a division cancel their fall season, there would be no fall NCAA championship in that sport in that division.

“Our soccer, volleyball and cross-country student-athletes are working hard to prepare for their seasons and they have been diligent in taking personal health precautions and following protocols around COVID-19,” said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. “We will support them in every way possible as we evaluate the impact of these cancellations on their fall sports seasons.”