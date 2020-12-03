The threat of COVID-19 has not only caused the cancellation of basketball tournaments around the country, it is now forced the cancelling March Madness.

NCAA President Mark Emmert and the Board of Governors have announced they have canceled the Division I men’s and women’s 2020 basketball tournaments, as well as all remaining winter and spring NCAA championships.

This news comes just days before Selection Sunday for the NCAA men's basketball tournament and Selection Monday for the NCAA women's tournament.

The announcement also comes on the same day when conference basketball tournaments around the country were cancelled.