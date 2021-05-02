A&M men's basketball has game against Arkansas postponed

Saturday’s contest between Texas A&M men’s basketball and Arkansas has been postponed due to positive tests and contact tracing within the program.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Saturday’s contest between Texas A&M men’s basketball and Arkansas has been postponed due to a combination of positive tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Texas A&M program, consistent with Southeastern Conference COVID-19 management requirements.

A make-up date has not been determined at this time.