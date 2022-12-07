Multiple Aggie freshmen recognized for 2022 season performances despite turbulent year

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The 2022 season has been a rough year for the Aggies overall, but the freshmen class that many have criticized has shone brightly, and with postseason awards rolling out, the players that stepped up in key roles in the team for injured upperclassmen or as the best in their position are now being recognized.
Here are the freshmen that have been recognized for their performances in the 2022 season:
- WR Evan Stewart, CFN second team freshman all-American offense
- OL Trey Zuhn, CFN second team freshman all-American offense
- DL Walter Nolen III, CFN second team freshman all-American defense
- TE Donovan Green, CFN honorable mention freshman all-American offense
- EDGE Shemar Stewart, CFN honorable mention freshman all-American defense
- DB Bryce Anderson, Dave Campbell's Texas Football defensive freshman of the year
- QB Conner Weigman, On3 2022 true freshman all-American QB