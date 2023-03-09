Texas A&M reveals information, date for 2023 Maroon & White Spring Game

The start of the 2023 fall football season may still be months away, but spring ball is right around the corner in Aggieland.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — On Thursday, March 9, information about the 2023 Maroon & White Game was revealed by Texas A&M.

The game will be held on Saturday, April 15 at 3 p.m. at Kyle Field. Admission to the game is free, and the gates at Kyle Field will open at 2 p.m., one hour before kickoff.

At the halftime show, the Lettermen's Association Legends Game will return for its fourth consecutive spring game. Additionally, the football team will announce its Spring Awards during this time.

Due to construction taking place in the north half of the field, only one side of the field will be used for the game.

Here are some other key points to remember if you're going to be attending the game:

General admission seating will be available in Sections 114 - 126 due to stadium construction. Additional seating will be made available in Sections 230 - 235 as needed.

Suite and club ticket holders will be notified by the 12th Man Foundations about premium seating availability.

Alcohol will be available throughout the stadium in accordance with the SEC's policy.

Texas A&M's Clear Bag Policy will be in effect for the game.

All venues will utilize cashless transactions for concessions.

No outside beverage containers will be permitted into Kyle Field.

The Aggies' first game of the 2023 football season will be against New Mexico on Saturday, Sept. 2 at Kyle Field.